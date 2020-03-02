Duane Notice: Plays 18 minutes in loss

Notice posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.

Notice came off the bench but still played significant minutes, as starter Michael Bethea struggled as a shooter. The 25-year-old Notice has had similar issues this year, though, as he's knocked down 37.7 percent of field goals and 30.7 percent of three-pointers, but he was effective in this contest.