Duane Notice: Plays 18 minutes in loss
Notice posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.
Notice came off the bench but still played significant minutes, as starter Michael Bethea struggled as a shooter. The 25-year-old Notice has had similar issues this year, though, as he's knocked down 37.7 percent of field goals and 30.7 percent of three-pointers, but he was effective in this contest.
