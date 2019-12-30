Duane Notice: Records three assists

Notice posted four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three assists in Saturday's G League win over Greensboro.

Notice only shot from beyond the arc over 17 minutes of playing time. The 25-year-old guard has produced mildly this year with 5.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per game, and it'll likely stay low unless his minutes increase.