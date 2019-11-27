Duane Notice: Returns to action
Notice (hamstring) logged 21 minutes in Wednesday's game against Windy City, racking up seven points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Notice missed some time with an apparent hamstring issue but rejoined the rotation in full force Wednesday. He should continue to serve mainly as a bench piece for Raptors 405 moving forward.
