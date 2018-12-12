Robinson finished Monday's loss to Agua Caliente with 32 points (11-21 FG, 10-17 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists.

Robinson shot an absurd 17 three pointers Monday, one less than the rest of the team combined, helping boost his points total. The two-way player hasn't seen much time with the Heat this season, but Robinson has made his mark on the G League , averaging 19.7 points through nine games this season.