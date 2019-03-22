Robinson posted 36 points (13-23 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 130-112 loss Tuesday to the Blue.

Robinson has been an explosive scorer for Sioux Falls, averaging 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33 games in the G League this season. Shooting just under 50 percent from deep and attempting 9.8 threes per game is an impressive feat even against lesser competition and could help the two-way player find a home in the NBA at some point.