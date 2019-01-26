Robinson registered 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 134-123 win Friday over the Blue Coats.

The rookie forward has been an immediately impactful scorer for the Skyforce, averaging 20.0 points in 25 games with the team this season. While he won't add much in categories like assists and rebounds, his usual workload of minutes (35.3) should keep him in the conversation as a consistent DFS option most nights.