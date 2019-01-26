Duncan Robinson: Ties for team-lead in scoring
Robinson registered 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 134-123 win Friday over the Blue Coats.
The rookie forward has been an immediately impactful scorer for the Skyforce, averaging 20.0 points in 25 games with the team this season. While he won't add much in categories like assists and rebounds, his usual workload of minutes (35.3) should keep him in the conversation as a consistent DFS option most nights.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....