Durand Scott: DNP-Personal Tuesday
Scott did not play Tuesday against Sioux Falls due to personal reasons.
During his first stint in the G-League, the 27-year-old is currently averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. It's unknown when Scott is expected to return, as the Hustle's next game is Feb. 21 against Northern Arizona.
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...