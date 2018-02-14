Play

Scott did not play Tuesday against Sioux Falls due to personal reasons.

During his first stint in the G-League, the 27-year-old is currently averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. It's unknown when Scott is expected to return, as the Hustle's next game is Feb. 21 against Northern Arizona.

