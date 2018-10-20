Durand Scott: Drafted by Long Island
Scott was selected 14th overall by the Nets during Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.
Scott played in the German BBL last season for EWE Baskets Oldenburg, as well as for the Memphis Hustle. With the Hustle, he averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes.
