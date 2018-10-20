Scott was selected 14th overall by the Nets during Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.

Scott played in the German BBL last season for EWE Baskets Oldenburg, as well as for the Memphis Hustle. With the Hustle, he averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes.

