Dusan Ristic: Opts not to join Suns for summer league

Ristic has decided not to participate in summer league with the Suns, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's unclear if Ristic, who went undrafted this summer following four years at Arizona, will pursue an invite with a different team or if he'll avoid summer league altogether. During his senior campaign, he averaged 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 27.1 minutes.

