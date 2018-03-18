Dusty Hannahs: 15 in win
Hannahs chipped in 15 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal during Saturday's 121-120 win over Windy City.
The former Arkansas guard was able to record his second straight game in double figures while shooting 50 percent from the three-point line. So far, Hannahs is contributing 9.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest this season for the Hustle.
