Dusty Hannahs: Continues success with Hustle
Hannahs collected a game-high 29 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Hannahs has been nothing short of outstanding for the Hustle this season, scoring effortlessly on a nightly basis. The 26-year-old has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 12 G League games. On the season, he's averaging 21.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
