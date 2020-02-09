Hannahs did not play in Saturday's G League contest against South Bay due to left ankle soreness.

It's a positive sign that Hannahs is dealing with soreness, and he shouldn't miss as much time compared to if he were dealing with a strain or more serious structural damage. The Hustle play Tuesday but then take a week off before their next game on Feb. 19. It would make sense for Hannahs to sit until the 19th, though it remains to be seen how the process will play out. It's worth noting that John Konchar was transferred back to the G League yesterday, perhaps in a corresponding move to cover the loss of one of the team's best shooters in Hannahs.