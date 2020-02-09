Dusty Hannahs: Dealing with ankle soreness
Hannahs did not play in Saturday's G League contest against South Bay due to left ankle soreness.
It's a positive sign that Hannahs is dealing with soreness, and he shouldn't miss as much time compared to if he were dealing with a strain or more serious structural damage. The Hustle play Tuesday but then take a week off before their next game on Feb. 19. It would make sense for Hannahs to sit until the 19th, though it remains to be seen how the process will play out. It's worth noting that John Konchar was transferred back to the G League yesterday, perhaps in a corresponding move to cover the loss of one of the team's best shooters in Hannahs.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.