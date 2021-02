Hannahs posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 129-90 win over G League Agua Caliente.

It was a tough night from beyond the arc for Hannahs, who hit 38.7 percent of his three-pointers prior to Monday's game. The 27-year-old has been a fixture in the starting five for G League Santa Cruz this season, providing a modest stat line of 10.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.