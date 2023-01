Hannahs (undisclosed) tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds during Friday's loss to the Ignite.

This was Hannahs' second game back since missing some time due to an undisclosed injury. Across 34 minutes of action, the guard reached the 23-point mark for the third time across the last four games.