Hannahs registered 30 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Monday's 145-136 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Hannahs bounced back from a 4-for-13 shooting performance Saturday to hit 66.7 percent of his shots Monday night. The 26-year-old was relied on for more offensive production after starter Yuta Watanabe exited the game during the second quarter with an eye injury and did not return. It's unclear how long Watanabe will be out, though Hannahs, along with Josh Jackson, Jarrod Uthoff and Matt Mooney, may see an uptick in usage while the Japanese forward remains out.