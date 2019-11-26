Hannahs registered 28 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League victory over the Red Claws.

Hannahs bounced back from a poor shooting performance last game to pace the team in scoring Monday night. He was hot from beyond the arc and hit all three of his attempts from the charity stripe. His additional work distributing the ball on offense and creating turnovers on defense earned him a plus-23 rating, which also led the team.