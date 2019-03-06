Dusty Hannahs: Leads Hustle with 30 in loss

Hannahs scored 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and earned three rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Hustle's 126-115 loss to Stockton on Sunday.

In his second game back after succumbing to a back injury, Hannahs came storming back into the starting lineup. While averaging 14.9 points on 25.4 minutes per game, Hannahs capitalized on the Hustle's lack of bench depth, playing nearly 41 minutes and scoring 30 points on efficient shooting. If there were any worries that he would slump after coming off of injury, they should be put to rest now, though the Hustle won't be forced to feed Hannahs 40 minutes of playing time for much longer.