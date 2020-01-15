Hannahs tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes of G League action during Monday's 122-92 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Due to some roster reshuffling, Hannahs saw his fewest minutes of the season Monday, though he made them count with an efficient shooting night. With Jarrod Uthoff (shoulder) and John Konchar (concussion) both out, the Hustle received Bruno Caboclo and Marko Guduric from the Grizzlies to fill some minutes and play extended minutes, which they're not seeing with the Grizzlies. It's unclear how long the two hired guns will remain in the G League, but those with stock in Hannahs would prefer it to be a short-lived, as they're threatening his fantasy production.