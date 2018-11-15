Dusty Hannahs: Only six points despite playing 28 minutes
Hannahs scored six points to go along with three assists in the win Wednesday over the Bulls.
Hannahs abbreviated box score came despite the guard playing a whopping 28 minutes. It's unlikely Hannahs will finish with such a small line moving forward, but his role as the sixth man for the Hustle could be in jeopardy with continual poor performances.
