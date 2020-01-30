Dusty Hannahs: Paces team in scoring
Hannahs posted 33 points (13-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes of G League action during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Texas Legends.
Hannahs has seen plenty of opportunities lately, as he's averaging 19.2 field-goal attempts over his last six games. With Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar and Josh Jackson all recently recalled to the Memphis Grizzlies, Hannahs has remained one of the team's most reliable scorers while finding even more volume. Other members benefitting from the recent departures are Shaq Buchanan and Marquis Teague, who are averaging 17.6 and 19.3 points respectively over their last three games compared to their season averages of 5.6 and 10.8 points.
