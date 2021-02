Hannahs recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in Monday's 135-125 G League loss to Raptors 905.

Hannahs has been the first man off the bench this season, averaging 29.3 minutes per game without a start. The 27-year-old has hit 38.7 percent of field goals and 25.0 percent of three-pointers, rounding out at 8.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.