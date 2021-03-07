Hannahs (ankle) recorded 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Hannahs returned to the lineup after missing a few games, and he immediately drew back into the starting five. The 27-year-old struggled as a shooter, especially from beyond the arc, but he finished second on the team in rebounds. Overall, Hannahs has averaged 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while hitting 45.8 percent of his field goals.