Hannahs registered 32 points (11-19 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's G League win over the Blue.

Hannahs was on fire from beyond the arc and led the team in scoring with 32 points. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field thus far in 2019. His three-point percentage is actually a hair more efficient at an incredible 50.9 percent. He's just eight games in, though, and the outstanding early-season percentage from deep likely stands to regress as the season moves along. How much it may regress remains to be seen, but in the meantime Hannahs can continue to enjoy his success on the undefeated Hustle.