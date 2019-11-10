Dusty Hannahs: Racks up 24 points
Hannahs posted 24 points, four rebounds and two assists in Saturday's G League win over Texas.
Hannahs led the squad in points and was plus-29. The 26-year-old played two NBA games last year and recorded eight total points, and he's looking to continue tuning his craft in the G League.
