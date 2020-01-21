Hannahs exploded for 35 points (14-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt) and added six assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes during Friday's 152-136 G League win over South Bay.

Hannahs hit an electric 14 of 20 field goals along with seven of nine threes while helping the Hustle set a new franchise scoring record with 152 points. Friday also marked the fourth time in the past six games that Hannahs has dropped at least 30 points. The Hustle got three players, including two starters in Jarrod Uthoff (shoulder) and John Konchar (concussion), back from injury Friday, and the team performed like the offensive juggernaut it's capable of being on a nightly basis.