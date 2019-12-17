Dusty Hannahs: Returns after two-game absence
Hannahs (back) returned to action Saturday, registering nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist and one steal across 24 minutes of G League action during the Hustle's 132-120 victory over the Legends.
After missing two games dealing with back soreness, Hannahs' return to action was far from perfect, as he hit just three out of his 11 field goal attempts while adding just one assist and steal to his stat sheet. The 26-year-old saw limited minutes with just 24, as the team didn't want to give him his full starter's workload coming off an injury. Look for a return to normalcy in the minutes and points department in the upcoming games as Hannahs works himself back to his old role.
