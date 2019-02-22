Dusty Hannahs: Scorching performance off bench

Hannahs tallied 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in the 122-119 win Wednesday over the Stars.

Give Hannahs credit, the guard might not be earning the starts, but he's by far the biggest difference maker on the Hustle at the moment. While Memphis continues to use Tyler Harvey in a smaller role, Hannahs has been picking up steam off the bench, tallying double digit point totals for much of January and February. In 38 games, Hannahs is averaging 14.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists - similar figures to his December totals, save for a slight bump in minutes (25.1).