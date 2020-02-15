Hannahs (ankle) returned from his one-game absence to record 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Hannahs sat out of Saturday's game against South Bay due to ankle soreness, but he returned Tuesday and saw a full slate of minutes. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break averaging 21.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.