Dusty Hannahs: Scores 17 in win

Hannahs finished the win Wednesday over Raptors 905 with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Hannahs didn't even play 20 minutes Wednesday, but he was still the team's third-leading scorer highlighting the 25-year-old's improvement during his second season in the G League. 14.5 points is nothing to scoff at given he's averaging 23.2 minutes per game, but 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the course of 18 contests suggests Hannahs isn't a primary fantasy asset.