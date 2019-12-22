Dusty Hannahs: Scores 24 in loss
Hannahs registered 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and one assist across 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 104-101 G League loss to the Drive.
Hannahs shot the ball well and was perfect from the charity stripe on his way to stacking up 24 points Friday. He nearly had 26, as his acrobatic layup that would have taken the lead in the final seconds rolled off the rim, handing the Hustle only its second loss of the year. After a season-low 27.3 field-goal percentage in his first game back from a two-game absence, Hannahs has since shaken off the rust and picked up from where he left off before the injury. He's hit nine of 15 threes in the past two contests and 17 of 28 overall.
