Hannahs has agreed to a contract with the Greek club Kolossos Rhodes, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops reports.

Hannahs, after going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, appeared in two games for the Grizzlies during the 2019-10 season after being called up from the G League's Memphis Hustle. He had a strong G League campaign, averaging 21.4 points, 3.2 threes, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.9 minutes.