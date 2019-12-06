Hannahs tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Thursday's G League win over the Suns.

Hannah's efficient shooting has powered the Hustle lately, and the team still remains undefeated. On the season, Hannahs is shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from beyond the arc along with 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.