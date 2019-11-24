Hannahs registered 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 38 minutes in Saturday's 113-111 win over the Blue.

Fantasy owners would like to see more production out of Hannahs with his 38 minutes logged. He went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc and his contributed little outside of his 14 points.