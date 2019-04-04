Hannahs was let go by the Grizzlies on Thursday, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Hannahs agreed to a 10-day deal with Memphis at the end of March, although his contract will not be renewed. He appeared in two games for the Grizzlies, scoring eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and registering a rebound along with five assists and a steal during that brief span.

Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...