Hannahs was let go by the Grizzlies on Thursday, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Hannahs agreed to a 10-day deal with Memphis at the end of March, although his contract will not be renewed. He appeared in two games for the Grizzlies, scoring eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and registering a rebound along with five assists and a steal during that brief span.