Bacon put up 30 points (11-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in Greensboro's 98-96 win on Sunday.

The Hornets' two-way player continued to show that his talent was head-and-shoulders above his G League peers Sunday. Perhaps not viewed as such a dynamic scorer as Sunday's performance would indicate, totaling 20.5 points a game while averaging 7.0 and 3.0 assists shows that a big night like this is well within his range. That being said, Bacon's problem with shooting inefficiently, only making 39.4 percent of his field goals this season, might hurt him in the long run. He'll likely be a candidate to return to the Hornets at some point this season.