Dwayne Bacon: Leads all scorers with 27 points
Bacon posted 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 115-114 loss Saturday to Long Island.
Bacon led all players with 27 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome a resilient Long Island squad. The two-way player has made an impact for the Swarm when he's been in the G League, averaging 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 16 games.
