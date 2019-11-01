Dwight Buycks: Heads to China
Buycks has signed a contract with the Shenzhen Leopards, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't played in the NBA for two years and odds are he won't play in the NBA again. However, it's still possible for him to return stateside at some point to rejoin the G League.
