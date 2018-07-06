Dwight Buycks: Let go by Detroit
Buycks was waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Buycks appeared in 29 games for the Pistons last season, posting 7.4 points and 2.0 assists across 14.7 minutes while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. He also drew 10 starts for the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 dimes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. At this point, it may be tough for the 29-year-old to latch onto a rotation role at the NBA level.
More News
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Career-best 29 appearances in 2017-18•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Listed as out•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Scores career-high 22 points•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Questionable Thursday vs. Denver•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...