Buycks was waived by the Pistons on Thursday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Buycks appeared in 29 games for the Pistons last season, posting 7.4 points and 2.0 assists across 14.7 minutes while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. He also drew 10 starts for the G-League's Grand Rapids Drive, averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 dimes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. At this point, it may be tough for the 29-year-old to latch onto a rotation role at the NBA level.