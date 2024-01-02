Howard has signed with Strong Group Philippines and will play with the squad during an upcoming tournament in Dubai, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Howard spent last season playing in Taiwan and earned a workout with Golden State this preseason, and he'll now continue his pursuit of an NBA comeback with Strong Group Philippines. Howard will join the team for the Dubai International Basketball Championship in late January. Former NBA guard Andre Roberson will be on the team as well. Howard hasn't logged NBA action since the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, in which he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds 16.2 minutes per game.