Wade has yet to make a decision on his status for the 2018-19 season, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports. "I wish I had an answer for you. I don't have it today," Wade said. "... A lot goes into it. We've kind of talked about it over the course of my career. So you guys can play the tape back and hear the same answers over and over again. But a lot goes into it."

With NBA training camps opening later this month, there's a decent chance a final decision is made by Wade in the coming few weeks. Fellow veteran, and long-time friend Udonis Haslem, recently re-signed with the Heat and is apparently encouraging Wade to return for one more year. Still, it will ultimately be up to Wade, so look for another update to be released once he's made his choice. It's already been reported previously that Miami is the only organization he'd consider playing for during the upcoming campaign.