Dwyane Wade: Nearing deal with Cleveland
Wade is nearing a commitment to join the Cavaliers and may finalize the decision by Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While not set in stone, it appears inevitable that Wade will sign with the Cavaliers. The move will pair him back up with LeBron James, who he spent four years with on the Heat, where they won two championships. Until otherwise stated, it can be assumed Wade will start at shooting guard, bumping J.R. Smith to the bench. Wade averaged 29.9 minutes last season, posting 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from deep. In joining James, Kevin Love and eventually Isaiah Thomas, Wade could see his points per game take a dip, but will likely make up for it with increased efficiency.
