Wade has ruled out playing in China this season, Real GM reports. "If I play the game of basketball this year it will be in a Miami uniform," Wade said. "If I don't, I'll be living in Miami or somewhere else probably."

Wade is apparently content to take his time in figuring out his next step, but he indicated that his agent i in talks with the Heat regarding a potential return next season. If that were to happen, the veteran would likely sign a one-year contract at a discounted rate. Wade, who turns 37 in January, is just two years removed from averaging 18.3 points per game for the Bulls, but his production tailed off considerably last season, which he split between Cleveland and Miami. Wade still managed 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21 games for Miami, though he shot just 40.9 percent from the field and a ghastly 22.0 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game.