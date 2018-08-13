Dwyane Wade: Won't play in China
Wade has ruled out playing in China this season, Real GM reports. "If I play the game of basketball this year it will be in a Miami uniform," Wade said. "If I don't, I'll be living in Miami or somewhere else probably."
Wade is apparently content to take his time in figuring out his next step, but he indicated that his agent i in talks with the Heat regarding a potential return next season. If that were to happen, the veteran would likely sign a one-year contract at a discounted rate. Wade, who turns 37 in January, is just two years removed from averaging 18.3 points per game for the Bulls, but his production tailed off considerably last season, which he split between Cleveland and Miami. Wade still managed 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21 games for Miami, though he shot just 40.9 percent from the field and a ghastly 22.0 percent from three on 2.0 attempts per game.
More News
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Undecided on future•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 11 points in possible curtain-call•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads team with 25 points Saturday•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Vintage performance in Game 2 victory•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Leads bench in scoring in Game 1 loss•
-
Heat's Dwyane Wade: Disappointing in return Friday•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...