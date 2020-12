Musa was waived by the Pistons on Saturday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old was acquired from the Nets -- along with a second-round pick -- in November for Bruce Brown, but he didn't stay with the Pistons for long. Musa appeared in 40 games for Brooklyn during the 2019-20 season and averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.2 minutes while shooting 37.2 percent from the floor.