Dzanan Musa: Records double-double
Musa finished Wednesday's win with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist.
Musa has spent time with the NBA affiliate, but Wednesday's contest should be a reminder of his capabilities on the G League level. The 2018 first-round pick is averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 15 games this season.
