Musa signed a three-year contract Wednesday with Turkish club Anadolu Efes, EuroLeague.net reports.

A first-round pick of the Nets in 2018, Musa appeared in 49 games and averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per contest between his two seasons in Brooklyn before he was dealt to Detroit during the offseason. Though the Pistons are seemingly in rebuilding mode, the 21-year-old evidently wasn't viewed as part of the organization's long-term plans, as he was waived at the conclusion of the preseason. With none of the league's other 29 teams opting to scoop up Musa, he'll return to the other side of the Atlantic and attempt to establish himself in the EuroLeague.