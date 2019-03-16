Musa finished the loss Friday with 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Friday's performance set a season high for Musa with Long Island, as the forward has played in 33 games in the G League this season. The 20-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the 2018-19 campaign.