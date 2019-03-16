Dzanan Musa: Sets season-high mark in points
Musa finished the loss Friday with 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot.
Friday's performance set a season high for Musa with Long Island, as the forward has played in 33 games in the G League this season. The 20-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...