Musa scored 26 points to go along with seven assists, three steals and a rebound in the win Tuesday over the Swarm.

With five players either hurt or not playing, Musa joined four other members of Long Island's starting unit to register 30-plus minutes in this contest. Unsurprisingly, every single starter scored in the double-digits, but it was Musa who actually attempted the most shots, connecting on nine of his 21 attempts from the field. With Tahjere McCall (foot) and Ismael Sanogo (hip) both without firm timetables for return, fantasy owners should expect Musa to see an extended amount of time on the court moving forward.