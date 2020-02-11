Play

E.C. Matthews: Back with G League Raptors

The Raptors 905 added Matthews on Monday via the available player pool.

Matthews has spent time with a pair of G League organizations this season and will return to the Raptors after a brief stint with the club in January. He appeared in two games with the team, averaging a point, a rebound, an assist and a steal over 8.5 minutes in his two appearances.

