E.C. Matthews: Makes minimal impact

Matthews finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over five minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Westchester.

Matthews topped 20 minutes in each of the team's last three games in November, but he has only totaled six minutes over the past two games to begin December. The 26-year-old has been unproductive for the Bayhawks this season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.