E.C. Matthews: Scores 13 points in loss
Matthews totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.
Matthews made the starting lineup for the first time this season and responded with double-digit points. He struggled with ball control as he committed five turnovers, but he showed that he can be effective when needed in the starting five. The 24-year-old has averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the first four games.
